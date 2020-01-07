Dwayne Bravo named face of 10PL-World Cup of tennis ball cricket 

By PTI

DUBAI: West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was named the face of the third edition of the 10PL-World Cup of tennis ball cricket, to be held in Sharjah from March 8-13.

A total 20 teams will compete in the week-long tournament, to be held under the aegis of the Sharjah Cricket Council.

"I am delighted to be the face of the 10PL World Cup of tennis ball cricket tournament. I have learnt a lot of my key tricks that I am sure many of the players in the tournament will employ, especially the use of slower ball and yorkers," Bravo said.