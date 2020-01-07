Home Sport Cricket

James Faulkner lighting up Big Bash League with ‘special tricks’

The Man of the Match of the 2015 World Cup final has started on a good note, taking 2/11 and 3/26 in the first two games.

Published: 07th January 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner (Twitter Photo)

By Shwetha Surendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ninth season of the Big Bash League is going on in full swing. With snazzy new signings and fixtures, it has delivered nine times the fun. Sixty-one matches, eight teams. And yes, one shiny new AB de Villiers. But we have our eyes on someone else.

He might not have been seen in the national team or the Indian Premier League for a while now, but be sure that James Faulkner is still very much around and busy being a batsman’s nightmare with the Hobart Hurricanes.

The Man of the Match of the 2015 World Cup final has started on a good note, taking 2/11 and 3/26 in the first two games. It helped his team win these matches. The run of the Hobart Hurricanes came to a screeching halt last season in the semifinals, against the Melbourne Stars. This time around, they have a point to prove and Faulkner has polished up his bowling arsenal.

“I have some special tricks up my sleeve in terms of making every single ball work. There will be flat wickets in small grounds. But I’m not going to give too many away,” he says.

The 29-year-old all-rounder, who now splits his time between Australia and England, has just re-signed a two-year T20 contract with the Lancashire Cricket Club, hoping to recreate the success of his first season with them. Shuttling between two countries has enhanced his experience as a cricketer.

“They are two completely different conditions. In Australia, the wickets are very flat, with bounce and pace in them. The outfields are quick. In England, some of the grounds can be bigger than others and it tends to spin a lot more. The wickets tend to be a bit slower as well. So you have to try to create pace if you are a batsman. As a bowler, spin and slow balls come into play. That’s the beauty of cricket, you get to play in different conditions around the world,” he explains.

Not looking ahead to the T20 World Cup yet, Faulkner stresses that for this month, his focus will be on the Hobart Hurricanes and the Big Bash title. “I’m just trying to do what everyone else is trying to do and that is performing and playing my role in the team. I’m just enjoying the game as long as I can,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBL Big Bash League James Faulkner Hobart Hurricanes
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp