Looking forward to test myself against 'tough' India: Marnus Labuschagne

Australia will play three ODIs in six days, starting January 14 in India and Labuschagne is expected to slot somewhere into the middle order.

Published: 07th January 2020

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BRISBANE: In-form Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne is looking forward to test his skills in one day cricket against India, who he feels are the toughest proposition at home.

"If I get an opportunity that'd be great," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.

"I played some one-day cricket for Queensland earlier this (summer) and I really enjoyed that. I really enjoy the shorter formats. It's about taking one step at a time, luckily I have a wealth of experience there with Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, to continue to learn from those guys is great.

"Whenever you play India it's a tough series because they're a very tough opposition. They've got great batters and bowlers, so it's going to be a challenge. But as a player you always want to test yourself against the best opposition in the toughest conditions, and there's nothing tougher than India in India."

Labuschagne smashed four hundreds in five Tests through the Australian summer to continue his rich form and is all set to make his debut in ODIs.

Asked about comparisons being made between him and modern day greats, he said: "For people to speak like that is amazing, but there's a lot more work to be done before anything like that can be talked about. Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith -- those guys have been doing it for five, six, seven years. To have one good summer doesn't make you a great player. So for me it's about trying to be consistent and trying to get Australia to win games."

"It's exciting, obviously, the summer I've had, and it's been really fun to enjoy it with Steve (Smith). He's been a great help and the whole team. We're gelling so well together, and to win a summer five-nil, to not lose a game on home soil, it's just amazing."

"It's probably good preparation coming from (playing on the SCG) going to India that's probably the closest we have in Australia to spinning conditions," he added.

