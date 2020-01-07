Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand not an easy tour but Rohit Sharma up for the challenge

Rohit is aware that the ball might swing and seam much more outside India but the home series against RSA last year was a welcome change in terms of what one expected of sub-continental tracks.

Published: 07th January 2020 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A lethal bowling attack that executes its plans to near perfection makes New Zealand one of the toughest places to play cricket, says top India batsman Rohit Sharma but also asserts that he is ready for the challenge coming up next month.

After three hundreds, including a double against South Africa in his first Test series as an opener, Rohit will be facing an attack comprising Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the two Test matches in Wellington and Christchurch in February.

"New Zealand is not the easiest place to play cricket. Last time, we lost the Test series (0-1) but we gave a good fight. But this bowling attack of ours is completely different from what we had back then," Rohit told PTI in an interview.

"For me personally, it's going to be a challenge without doubt, facing the new ball bowlers and the guys who bowl in the middle overs," he said.

Rohit is aware that the ball might swing and seam much more outside India but the home series against South Africa last year was a welcome change in terms of what one expected of sub-continental tracks.

"Facing the new ball in any conditions is not that easy. Of course, it's lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test)," he recalled.

"The first few overs that they (SA) bowled, the pitch was damp and so they got pretty much everything out of it. In Ranchi (where he got a double hundred) also, we were three down in no time.

"But I know what to expect as I have been there the last time (2014 series). Not the easiest of conditions but I will be ready for that challenge," he added.

Rohit has been keenly watching New Zealand's recent series against Australia.

Even though New Zealand were soundly thrashed 0-3, Rohit loved the fact that their bowling unit is more consistent in executing plans compared to some of the other international attacks.

"...they come up with plans and stick to them. It's one thing to make a plan without being able to execute it and another to make a plan and implement it. That makes a lethal bowling combination."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma India vs New Zealand Matt Henry Trent Boult Tim Southee Neil Wagner New Zealand bowlers
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp