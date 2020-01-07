New Zealand not an easy tour but Rohit Sharma up for the challenge

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A lethal bowling attack that executes its plans to near perfection makes New Zealand one of the toughest places to play cricket, says top India batsman Rohit Sharma but also asserts that he is ready for the challenge coming up next month.

After three hundreds, including a double against South Africa in his first Test series as an opener, Rohit will be facing an attack comprising Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Tim Southee in the two Test matches in Wellington and Christchurch in February.

"New Zealand is not the easiest place to play cricket. Last time, we lost the Test series (0-1) but we gave a good fight. But this bowling attack of ours is completely different from what we had back then," Rohit told PTI in an interview.

"For me personally, it's going to be a challenge without doubt, facing the new ball bowlers and the guys who bowl in the middle overs," he said.

Rohit is aware that the ball might swing and seam much more outside India but the home series against South Africa last year was a welcome change in terms of what one expected of sub-continental tracks.

"Facing the new ball in any conditions is not that easy. Of course, it's lot tougher outside India. But then, we played three Test matches against South Africa and I have never seen the ball swing so much in India like it did in Pune (second Test)," he recalled.

"The first few overs that they (SA) bowled, the pitch was damp and so they got pretty much everything out of it. In Ranchi (where he got a double hundred) also, we were three down in no time.

"But I know what to expect as I have been there the last time (2014 series). Not the easiest of conditions but I will be ready for that challenge," he added.

Rohit has been keenly watching New Zealand's recent series against Australia.

Even though New Zealand were soundly thrashed 0-3, Rohit loved the fact that their bowling unit is more consistent in executing plans compared to some of the other international attacks.

"...they come up with plans and stick to them. It's one thing to make a plan without being able to execute it and another to make a plan and implement it. That makes a lethal bowling combination."