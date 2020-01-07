Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu come away with 3 points against UP

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu finally gained the first-innings lead for the first time in four matches to seal three points, against Uttar Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Kanpur on Monday. With four points from four matches, the team are placed 16th — third from the bottom — in combined Elite Groups A and B.

Uttar Pradesh took away a point to be in the ninth position, with 10 points from four games.

It was a dramatic final day in which momentum swung both sides. Uttar Pradesh started at 170/9, needing 11 runs with one wicket in hand to erase the first-innings lead and gain three points. Though the margin was too small, they couldn’t achieve as T Natarajan bowled skipper Ankit Rajpoot to bundle out the hosts for 175 in the sixth over of the day.

After taking the lead, Vijay Shankar-led side were not entirely in control. Their batting faltered once again on the final day as they set a target of 160 with a session remaining. This opened the doors for Uttar Pradesh to go for an outright win. However, due to bad light, the play was cut short and Rajpoot & Co settled for a point.

None of the visiting batsmen barring Baba Aparajith showed enough fire in their stomach to counter the Uttar Pradesh attack. Aparajith top-scored with 53 off 130 balls — his second half-century of the season and 21st overall. Though Kaushik Gandhi and Vijay chipped in with 22 and 28 respectively, they were unable to convert the starts. The only notable partnership in the second innings came between Vijay and Aparajith when they put on 58 runs for the fourth wicket. The stand helped the team cross 100. However, from 114/3, the visitors lost 40 runs for seven wickets to eventually get all out for 154 in the 55th over — five overs before tea.

For Uttar Pradesh, left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar accounted for five wickets, ending the match with a haul of 10/83. Rajpoot scalped three and Rinku Singh accounted for two wickets.

With a session at hand, Uttar Pradesh began on a brisk start, scoring 24 in the first three overs in chase of 160. Natarajan struck twice to dismiss Rinku and Mohammad Saif for 27 and 0 in the consecutive deliveries in the seventh over. Two balls later the play was stopped and the hosts ended at 54/2.

Brief scores

Group A

In Jaipur: Rajasthan 151 & 257 ( Sasikanth 3/66, Stephen 3/78) lost to Andhra 257 & 152/4 (Vihari 52, Bharat 50; Aniket 2/17). Pts: Rajasthan 0, Andhra 6.

In Mohali: Punjab 313 & 44/4 drew with Delhi 339. Pts: Punjab 1, Delhi 3.

In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 228 & 155/4 bt Kerala 164 & 218 (Siraj 3/47, Kiran 2/53, Hasan 2/48, Saaketh 2/35). Pts: Hyderabad 6, Andhra 0.

Group B

In Kanpur: TN 180 & 154

(Aparajith 53; Saurabh 5/39, Rajpoot 3/39, Rinku 2/11) drew with UP 175 (Natarajan 4/24) & 42/2 (Natarajan 2/13). Pts: UP 1, TN 3.

Group C

In Agartala: Tripura 288/6 d drew with Odisha 121 & 71/1 (Biplab 51; Rana 5/23, Mura 3/36). Pts: Tripura 3, Odisha 1.