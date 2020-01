TN bowlers toil in U-23 tournament

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Ravi Thakur’s 159, Digvijay Rangi hit 139 on Monday to help Himachal Pradesh post 538 in 156.1 overs against Tamil Nadu in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy under-23 tournament played at ICL Sankar Nagar grounds in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 538 in 156.1 ovs (Ravi Thakur 159, Digvijay Rangi 139, Subham Arora 55; S Ajith Ram 3/90) vs Tamil Nadu 79/0 in 23 ovs (S Aravind 52 n.o).

TN bag six points

Tamil Nadu defeated Jammu and Kashmir by eight wickets with a day to spare in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 tournament played in Coimbatore.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir 57 and 268 lost to Tamil Nadu 249 & 77/2 in 18.4 ovs. Points: TN 6; J&K 0.

Karan cracks ton

J Karan’s 102 came in handy for Alagesan CC to beat United Indians CC by 63 runs in a Chengalpattu District Cricket Association Senior Division league match on Monday.

Brief scores: Air Warriors CC 118 in 28.1 ovs (S Beaulet Julin 67; V Prabhu 4/12, NM Sri Ramanujam 3/13) lost to RKS CC 124/2 in 18.1 ovs (A Ahamed Farook Ameen 33 n.o., U Shaju Kumar 33 n.o). Alagesan CC189/8 in 25 ovs (J Karan 102; I Syed Imran Ahmed 3/43) bt United Indians CC 126/9 in 25 ovs (G Irshad Ahmed 34, S Lakshmi Narayanan 40; S Hari Krishnan 3/23). Willow CC 170 in 28.4 ovs (V Vengadesan 56 n.o, V Raja 4/30) bt Mamallapuram CC 94 in 26 ovs (S Srinivasan 30, Sasi Kumar 3/12).

Vedhalakshmi in semis

Chennai girl DK Vedhalakshmi entered the U-17 girls’ singles semifinals at the UTT 65th National School Games table tennis championships in Vadodara. The event is being held under the aegis of School Games Federation of India (SGFI). Vedhalakshmi, who entered the event as a qualifier, posted a 11-6, 5-11, 11-8, 11-6 win over Delhi’s Lakshita Narang.

Fine Star win

S Nithish picked up five wickets to help Fine Star CC defeat Korattur CC by 47 runs in a TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league match.

Brief scores: I Division: Fine Star CA 99 in 30.4 ovs (S Nithish 5/41, RI Sanjay Soorya 3/14) bt Korattur CC 52 in 24 ovs (DT Chandrasekar 5/17, R Jesuraj 4/27). II Division: Classic CC 151/5 in 25 ovs (V Sendhil Kumar 50; V Raja 3/33) bt Autolec ERC 113 in 24.2 ovs (T Kapil 4/31).