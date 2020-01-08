From 110th ranking to number three: Rise of Marnus Labuschagne in Tests

By ANI

DUBAI: Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has grabbed a career-best ranking and moved to the third place in the latest ICC Test player rankings after a match-winning double-century against New Zealand in Sydney.

The 25-year-old has moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 that not only made him the 'Player of the Match' but also helped him clinch the 'player of the series' award.

He was the highest scorer in the series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests that include two at home against Pakistan, have seen him amass 896 runs.

Labuschagne was ranked 110th at the beginning of last year but is now only behind India captain Virat Kohli and compatriot Steve Smith. There are now three Australia batsmen in the top five with opener David Warner gaining two slots after scoring 297 runs in the series.

Meanwhile, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has equalled his career-best fifth position that he previously achieved in March 2018. He finished with 15 wickets in the series that included four in Sydney. Spinner Nathan Lyon's 10-wicket haul has helped him advance five places to joint-14th.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli retains top spot; Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara slip in ICC Test rankings

For New Zealand, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been a notable gainer. He has moved from 47th to 39th among batsmen and from 36th to 34th among bowlers. Matt Henry has moved up three places to 66th among bowlers.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, 'player of the match' in Cape Town, has made it into the top 10 for batsmen for the second time in his career after scores of 47 and 72. He has moved from 15th to 10th, while his best was ninth, achieved in November last year. He has also caught up with compatriot Moeen Ali at 27th place among bowlers.

Dom Sibley's maiden Test century has lifted him 87 places to 80th while fast bowler James Anderson's record 28th five-wicket haul in the first innings sees him back in the top 10 for bowlers.

Opener Dean Elgar moved up three places to 19th and Aiden Markram gained one place to 22nd spot among batsmen and Anrich Nortje moved up 34 places to 62nd are the notable gainers for South Africa.