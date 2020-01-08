Home Sport Cricket

From 110th ranking to number three: Rise of Marnus Labuschagne in Tests

The 25-year-old has moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 that not only made him the 'Player of the Match' but also helped him clinch the 'player of the series' award.

Published: 08th January 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

DUBAI: Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne has grabbed a career-best ranking and moved to the third place in the latest ICC Test player rankings after a match-winning double-century against New Zealand in Sydney.

The 25-year-old has moved up one slot after scores of 215 and 59 that not only made him the 'Player of the Match' but also helped him clinch the 'player of the series' award.

He was the highest scorer in the series with 549 runs, while his five previous Tests that include two at home against Pakistan, have seen him amass 896 runs.

Labuschagne was ranked 110th at the beginning of last year but is now only behind India captain Virat Kohli and compatriot Steve Smith. There are now three Australia batsmen in the top five with opener David Warner gaining two slots after scoring 297 runs in the series.

Meanwhile, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has equalled his career-best fifth position that he previously achieved in March 2018. He finished with 15 wickets in the series that included four in Sydney. Spinner Nathan Lyon's 10-wicket haul has helped him advance five places to joint-14th.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli retains top spot; Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara slip in ICC Test rankings

For New Zealand, all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has been a notable gainer. He has moved from 47th to 39th among batsmen and from 36th to 34th among bowlers. Matt Henry has moved up three places to 66th among bowlers.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, 'player of the match' in Cape Town, has made it into the top 10 for batsmen for the second time in his career after scores of 47 and 72. He has moved from 15th to 10th, while his best was ninth, achieved in November last year. He has also caught up with compatriot Moeen Ali at 27th place among bowlers.

Dom Sibley's maiden Test century has lifted him 87 places to 80th while fast bowler James Anderson's record 28th five-wicket haul in the first innings sees him back in the top 10 for bowlers.

Opener Dean Elgar moved up three places to 19th and Aiden Markram gained one place to 22nd spot among batsmen and Anrich Nortje moved up 34 places to 62nd are the notable gainers for South Africa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marnus Labuschagne ICC Test player rankings
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp