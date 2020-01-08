TN seeking  miracle after batting slump

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After posting a mammoth total of 538 in their first essay, Naveen Kanwar claimed 5 for 27 for Himachal Pradesh as they bundled out Tamil Nadu for 215 in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy under-23 tournament at Tirunelveli. S Aravind was the top scorer for Tamil Nadu with 75 runs. D Gauri Sankar chipped in with 49 runs. Following on, the hosts were 91 for 3 at stumps.Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 538 vs Tamil Nadu 215 in 65.2 ovs (D Gauri Sankar 49, S Aravind 75, RS Jaganath Sinivas 27, S Mohan Prasath 30, Naveen Kanwar 5/27, Ayush Jamwal 3/62) and 91/3 in 42 ovs.

Tharun shines

V Tharun Kumar’s 4 for 50 came in handy for Thiruvallur DCA to restrict Krishnagiri DCA to 157 in their first essay in the semifinals of the PR Thevar Trophy under-16 inter-district tournament.

Brief scores: At Salem: Salem DCA 153 in 41.4 ovs (DK Bharath Krishna 41, V Marc Raj 55, T Shree Hari 4/53, G Gokul Dharinesh 4/33) vs Tiruppur DCA 176/5 in 49 ovs (AD Siyam Vikas 66, V Nitin Pranaav 34, JR Ranga Shyam 3/74). At Krishnagiri: Krishnagiri DCA 157 in 76 ovs (S Sanjay Aravind 44, V Tharunkumar 4/50, Rishabh Sudhir 3/7) vs Thiruvallur DCA 25/1 in 12 ovs.

ASAP to partner CSK

ASAP, the ultimate snack bar, has become the official licensed energy partner of the Chennai Super Kings. The upcoming Indian Premier League season will draw both brands closer across various platforms. WIMM Foods, promoters of ASAP snack bars, backed by Parle Group, have entered into a partnership with Chennai Super Kings.

“If you are not having fun doing what you are doing, you are, perhaps, not doing it right. Chennai Super Kings, always known as the ‘fire in the belly ‘ brand, found a good match in ASAP bars which adds ‘fun’ to the ‘passion’,” said KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited.