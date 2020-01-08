Home Sport Cricket

Tough break for New Zealand as Tom Latham joins injured list

Latham, who was New Zealand's stand-in captain for the third Test, went out to bat in the second innings despite the injury and faced 15 deliveries before he was dismissed for one. 

Published: 08th January 2020 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Latham of New Zealand (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: New Zealand's ranks were depleted further Wednesday with batsman Tom Latham out with a broken finger leaving the Black Caps down seven players through either injury or illness. 

Latham broke a finger on his right hand claiming the final catch before the Australian declaration on day four of the third Test in Sydney.

As the team prepared to return to New Zealand on Wednesday after being thrashed 3-0 by Australia, Stead said Latham would be sidelined for approximately four weeks.

Any further delay could put him in doubt for the first Test against India next month.

Latham, who was New Zealand's stand-in captain for the third Test, went out to bat in the second innings despite the injury and faced 15 deliveries before he was dismissed for one. 

Regular skipper Kane Williamson, who missed the third Test along with Henry Nicholls and Mitchell Santner because of illness, was said to be slowly returning to full health. 

The injured Trent Boult (hand), Matt Henry (thumb) and Lockie Ferguson (calf-strain) were also expected to be fit again for the India Tests but with a question mark over whether they would play in the preceding Twenty20 and one-day internationals.

Bowling spearhead Boult, who was injured by a fearsome delivery from Mitchell Starc, was "touch-and-go to be available" for the Twenty20 series, Stead said. 

India play five Twenty20 matches, starting on January 24, to be followed by three one-day internationals before the first Test starts in Wellington on February 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand cricket team Tom Latham
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp