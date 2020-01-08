Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | When Navdeep Saini breached the 150 km/h-mark to unsettle Sri Lanka batters

During the course of his spell, the 27-year-old bowled at ferocious pace and helped India restrict Sri Lanka at 142/9 which the hosts chased down quite comfortably.

Published: 08th January 2020 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

India's Navdeep Saini, right, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Oshada Fernando, left during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. (Photo | AP)

India's Navdeep Saini, right, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Oshada Fernando, left during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

INDORE: Right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini was absolutely menacing during India's emphatic seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I played at the Holkar Stadium.

The tearaway fast bowler had the Lankan batters in all kinds of discomfort during most part of his four-over spell in which he had figures of 2/18, including 13 dots. During the course of his spell, the 27-year-old bowled at ferocious pace and helped India restrict Sri Lanka at 142/9 which the hosts chased down quite comfortably. In fact, he even breached the 150-kmph barrier during the period of the Sri Lankan innings when he bowled to Oshada Fernando.

Earlier, he had bowled a 148kmph yorker to crash into the middle-and-leg stumps of opener Danushka Gunathilaka.

"I am gaining confidence with both white ball and red ball," Saini had said after being adjudged Man of the Match on Tuesday.

"When I made my T20I debut, I wanted to bowl fast, but now I know the importance of the slower deliveries," he added.

It's for Saini's sheer pace that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had shelled out Rs 3 crore in the 2018 IPL auction.

The fastest delivery ever bowled by an Indian pacer is said to be that of Jasprit Bumrah when he clocked 153kmph during India's tour of Australia last year.

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, also part of the current Indian pace attack, have both clocked in excess of 152 kmph in the past.

Overall, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest delivery ever in the history of the game. He had clocked in excess of 161kmph against England in 2003.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navdeep Saini Sri Lanka Holkar Stadium
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp