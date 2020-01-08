Home Sport Cricket

'While bowling yorkers, Jasprit Bumrah always talks about accuracy'

Saini was also named the man of the match as he conceded only 18 runs from his allotted four overs while Shardul gave 23 runs from his full quota.

Published: 08th January 2020 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

India's Navdeep Saini, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. (Photo | AP)

India's Navdeep Saini, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Indore. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

INDORE: India registered an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber Indore as pacers Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur starred for the Men in Blue after picking up two and three wickets respectively.

Saini was also named the man of the match as he conceded only 18 runs from his allotted four overs while Shardul gave 23 runs from his full quota.

After the match, the duo appeared on Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Chahal TV' and spoke on their performances.

Saini had delivered a perfect yorker in the eighth over of the game to send back Danushka Gunathalika and speaking on the wicket, he said that he learnt from teammate Jasprit Bumrah while going for yorkers.

"As soon as the match started, I thought the wicket was flat. I thought I can do well and wanted to gain confidence from this match. I bowled good yorkers today. Whenever I have heard Bumrah talk about bowling his yorkers, he always talked accuracy when you try to bowl the ball," Saini said in the video.

Meanwhile, Thakur expressed that he handled the pressure well. "I am very lucky to finally make my debut on Chahal TV," he said adding: "It's all about handling pressure, I took three wickets and all of them came in a crucial time, I am happy."

The hosts first restricted the islanders to a moderate 142/9 and then rode opener KL Rahul's 45, Shreyas Iyer's 34 and skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 30 to overhaul the target with ease in 17.3 overs.

India will next take on Sri Lanka in the final T20I of the rubber at the MCA Stadium in Pune on January 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yuzvendra Chahal Chahal TV Jasprit Bumrah India vs Sri Lanka
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at ThinkEdu conclave. (Photo | EPS)
Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Guv
To be launched on January 9, 2020, the 'Amma Vodi' scheme intends to provide Rs 15,000 to the mother who send their children to schools. This is aimed at increasing the rate of literacy by preventing parents from sending their children to work to support the family
Amma Vodi scheme: Andhra govt to give Rs 15000 annual aid to beneficiaries
Madavi Kanna Bai
Tribal girl from Telangana bags gold medal in Waterfall Rappelling
Swiggy digital wallet
Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu Governor spoke on the topic 'Vision 2022 : Educating tomorrow's India.' (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2020: Highlights Day 1
A Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions along with different federations is being organised to protest against 'anti-worker policies of the BJP government'. Here are pictures from the 24-hour nationwide strike across India. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Trade union stir against Centre's 'anti-worker policies' partially successful
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp