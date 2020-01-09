TN squad back to full strength

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik, and Abhinav Mukund have been named in the Tamil Nadu squad that will take on Mumbai and Railways in the next two rounds of the Ranji Trophy to be played at MA Chidambaram in Chennai. The Vijay Shankar-led side will play Mumbai from Saturday and Railways from January 18.

Karthik has recovered from a wrist injury that he suffered during the opener against Karnataka in Dindigul. While Abhinav missed the two away games Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh due to personal reasons, Ashwin was asked by the BCCI to take a break from domestic cricket to undergo some tests. The off-spinner also did not feature in the last two matches.

The return of the experienced trio augurs well for the side that has just four points from four matches. The state senior selection committee that met at Chepauk on Wednesday has also drafted in Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who was consistent with the bat in the BCCI under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy.

The 19-year-old was the highest run-scorer for Tamil Nadu in the Cooch Behar Trophy, with 643 runs in five matches. He had hit four centuries including an unbeaten double century. The southpaw made his first-class debut last season against Delhi in Chennai when he hit 78 and an unbeaten 17.

“Dinesh is back after nursing a wrist injury. Abhinav was not available due to personal reasons. Now that he has made himself available, we have picked him. Murali Vijay is yet to recover from injury. Baba Indrajith needs some more time to get back to full fitness,’’ said sources in the TNCA.

Squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), Abhinav Mukund, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, L Suryapprakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, T Natarajan, N Jagadeesan, K Vignesh, K Mukunth, Pradosh Ranjan Paul.