'Chole bhature' on Virat Kohli's mind ahead of Sri Lanka T20I

Kohli shared a picture of him batting at the nets with the caption: "Ball out of the Bowlers hand and Chole Bhature for a cheat meal deserve the same kind of focus."

Indian skipper Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the third T20 cricket match against Sri Lanka at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PUNE: India captain Virat Kohli hardly has a cheat day, but ahead of India's third and final T20 international against Sri Lanka here, he seemed to be in the mood going by his social media post.

In the photo, Kohli was a picture of concentration as he watched the ball being released from the bowler's hand.

Known to be a fitness freak who rarely has a cheat day, Kohli recently spoke about having treated himself to a chicken burger, one big plate of french fries and a chocolate shake after his epic knock of 235 against England in Mumbai in 2016.

"When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked, because during the game I don't like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on. So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, 'tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,' but even then I ordered -- and I was eating meat that time -- I ordered a chicken burger.

"I took off the top bun -- I couldn't stop myself -- I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that, because I knew my body needs it," Kohli had said in an interview to India Today.

India lead the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka 1-0 after their facile seven-wicket win in Indore on Tuesday. Kohli hit the winnings runs by whacking a six as he remained unbeaten on 30 from 17 deliveries.

The first T20I in Guwahati was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and wet patches on the pitch.

The third and final T20 will be played here on Friday.

