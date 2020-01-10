Home Sport Cricket

Pat Cummins feels spinners will play a bigger role in India

The Aussies have left arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg spinner Adam Zampa in their ranks for this tour.

Pat Cummins

Australia's Pat Cummins. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SYDNEY: All eyes will be on Pat Cummins as far as Australia's bowling is concerned during the series against India, but the team's pace spearhead feels spinners will play a bigger role in the ODI series.

"I think spinners play a bigger part in India than they do around the world but it's rare you get a big spinning dust bowl for a one day international," Cummins told reporters here ahead of the team's departure.

Australia scripted a comeback win in the five-match ODI series 3-2 in India last year after trailing 0-2.

"Last series I think we played two spinners, they also played two so they are certainly important, especially in the middle overs," Cummins said.

Cummins said the ball gets softer in India as the game goes on which makes it easier to bowl as compared to other countries.

"Up front there's always a little bit in it with a new ball like anywhere else in the world. But then after that I actually feel that the ball gets probably a little bit softer and chewed up more over there than it does in other parts of the world which makes it a little bit easier sometimes bowling with a bit of a softer ball."

"But it's just a different challenge, the fields there are a lot smaller and faster than here in Australia, the wickets aren't as pacey and bouncy but it's the same format just a slightly different beast," he added.

The series starts in Mumbai on January 14, followed by the second and third rubbers in Rajkot on January 17 and Bengaluru on January 19 respectively.

