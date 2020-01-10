Home Sport Cricket

Riding on Shafali Verma's 45-ball 89, India 'C' win Challenger Trophy women's title

During her scintillating knock, the 15-year-old Verma from Haryana blasted 15 fours and two sixes.

Published: 10th January 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)

Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)

By PTI

CUTTACK: Teenager Shafali Verma smashed 89 off 45 balls to power India 'C' to a title triumph in the women's T20 Challenger Trophy with an eight-wicket victory over India 'B' here on Friday.

India 'B' posted 131 for six in their allotted 20 overs after opting to bat at the Barabati Stadium.

In reply, India 'C' chased down the target with as many as 28 balls to spare.

During her scintillating knock, the 15-year-old Verma from Haryana blasted 15 fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Pooja Vastakar made an unbeaten 43 to help her team reach a respectable total.

Vastrakar hit three fours and as many sixes, scoring her runs in 22 balls.

Manali Dakshini was the pick of the bowlers for India 'C' as she returned with figures of 3/15 while Dayalan Hemalatha and Rajeshwari Gaekwad picked up one wicket each.

Brief scores:

India 'B': 131/6 in 20 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 43 not out, Manali Dakshini 3/15) lost to India 'C' 135/2 in 15.2 overs (Shafali Verma 89 not out) by eight wickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shafali Verma T20 Challenger Trophy
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp