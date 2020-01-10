Thiruvallur post victory against Krishnagiri DCA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : D Abishek’s unbeaten 52 helped Thiruvallur beat Krishnagiri DCA in the semifinals of the PR Thevar Trophy U-16 inter-district meet.Brief scores: Krishnagiri DCA 157 and 164 in 38.3 ovs (J Vishal Dharsha 106 n.o, V Tharun 4/60, SR Athul Jaishankar 3/26) lost to Thiruvallur 165 and 157/8 in 39 ovs (D Abishek 52 n.o, DB Krupanandha 5/86).

St Bede’s win

GK Abivathanan’s 35 not out helped St Bede’s AIHS to beat Chettinad Vidyashram by nine wickets in the quarterfinals of the MRF-Don Bosco inter-school U-16 tournament.Brief scores: Santhome HSS 115 in 30 ovs (P Charan Gunduru 31) lost to PSBB, KK Nagar 116/7 in 29.1 ovs (AB Dhiyash 37). Chettinad Vidyashram 77/9 in 30 ovs lost to St Bede’s AIHS 79/1 in 12.3 ovs (GK Abivathanan 35 n.o.). MCC HSS 67 in 23.4 ovs (X Joel Rosario 3/15, H Sriram 3/5) lost to Don Bosco, Egmore 71/3 in 14.5 ovs. Vidya Mandhir 125/9 in 30 ovs (Vishaakh E Menon 60, Arnan Chauhan 3/14) bt PS Senior SS 117/8 in 30 ovs (L Vikram 35, Vishaakh E Menon 3/32).

Erode bag title

Erode blanked Chennai 3-0 in the final of the 8th senior women’s inter-district hockey championship organised by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Varun bags crown

J Varun Kumar of MCC defeated SA Saleem of TNBSA 6-1 in the final of the Tamil Nadu 6 Red Snooker state-ranking championship.