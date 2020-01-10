Home Sport Cricket

Thiruvallur post victory against Krishnagiri DCA

Erode blanked Chennai 3-0 in the final of the 8th senior women’s inter-district hockey championship organised by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Published: 10th January 2020 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :  D Abishek’s unbeaten 52 helped Thiruvallur beat Krishnagiri DCA in the semifinals of the PR Thevar Trophy U-16 inter-district meet.Brief scores: Krishnagiri DCA 157 and 164 in 38.3 ovs (J Vishal Dharsha 106 n.o, V Tharun 4/60, SR Athul Jaishankar 3/26) lost to Thiruvallur 165 and 157/8 in 39 ovs (D Abishek 52 n.o, DB Krupanandha 5/86).

St Bede’s win
GK Abivathanan’s 35 not out helped St Bede’s AIHS to beat Chettinad Vidyashram by nine wickets in the quarterfinals of the MRF-Don Bosco inter-school U-16 tournament.Brief scores: Santhome HSS 115 in 30 ovs (P Charan Gunduru 31) lost to PSBB, KK Nagar 116/7 in 29.1 ovs (AB Dhiyash 37). Chettinad Vidyashram 77/9 in 30 ovs lost to St Bede’s AIHS 79/1 in 12.3 ovs (GK Abivathanan 35 n.o.). MCC HSS 67 in 23.4 ovs (X Joel Rosario 3/15, H Sriram 3/5) lost to Don Bosco, Egmore 71/3 in 14.5 ovs. Vidya Mandhir 125/9 in 30 ovs (Vishaakh E Menon 60, Arnan Chauhan 3/14) bt PS Senior SS 117/8 in 30 ovs (L Vikram 35, Vishaakh E Menon 3/32).

Erode bag title
Erode blanked Chennai 3-0 in the final of the 8th senior women’s inter-district hockey championship organised by Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu.

Varun bags crown
J Varun Kumar of MCC defeated SA Saleem of TNBSA 6-1 in the final of the Tamil Nadu 6 Red Snooker state-ranking championship.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp