Australia agenda: Bring smiles back

Deepti Patwardhan By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Like many a wise athlete before him, Australia captain Aaron Finch put sport in perspective ahead of his team’s three-match ODI series in India, which begins in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Even as firefighters are battling against bushfires, which has killed 27 people and scorched more than 17.9 million acres of land, Finch & Co are hoping to do their bit to cheer up fans back home.

“Obviously, what’s happening in Australia is very unfortunate,” Finch said on Friday. “With everyone affected by bushfires around Australia, at the end of the day, cricket is insignificant compared to what’s happening there in terms of loss of lives. A lot of wildlife has unfortunately perished. All we can do as players is try and bring some good performances, excitement and smiles on the faces of the people, who are having it very tough at the moment.”

Australia have had quite the time on the cricket pitch. They defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in a three-match T20I series, beat Pakistan 2-0 in Tests as well as T20Is and then blanked New Zealand 3-0 in Tests recently. The last time they were in India, Australia won the ODI series 3-2 after losing the first two matches.

“Most teams around the world now are comfortable playing at home. Being able to go away and continually win and challenge the best teams in the world on a regular basis is really important to us,” said Finch. “We are excited for the challenge. We won here last time we came. To be able to back that performance up and starting off well in Mumbai are important to us.”

India have always been an interesting challenge for Australia. But this time, the visiting captain is looking forward to a battle between Jasprit Bumrah and Marnus Labuschagne. While Bumrah is one of the trickiest pacers to face, 25-year-old Labuschagne has been quite the revelation this season. Having scored 896 runs in five Tests at home, he is ranked No 3, behind Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. He is set to make his ODI debut during the series in India.

“It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit,” Finch added. “So (we are doing) what we have to do for being mentally prepared for this challenge. You have got guys like Bumrah, who can move the ball around. You have got the consistency of (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Kuldeep (Yadav). So you can’t take either of these challenges lightly. You have to be mentally prepared with your own game plan to take them on.”