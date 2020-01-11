Home Sport Cricket

Australia agenda: Bring smiles back

Like many a wise athlete before him, Australia captain Aaron Finch put sport in perspective ahead of his team’s three-match ODI series in India, which begins in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Published: 11th January 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Australia skipper Aaron Finch with coach Andrew McDonald in Mumbai

Australia skipper Aaron Finch with coach Andrew McDonald in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Like many a wise athlete before him, Australia captain Aaron Finch put sport in perspective ahead of his team’s three-match ODI series in India, which begins in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Even as firefighters are battling against bushfires, which has killed 27 people and scorched more than 17.9 million acres of land, Finch & Co are hoping to do their bit to cheer up fans back home.

“Obviously, what’s happening in Australia is very unfortunate,” Finch said on Friday. “With everyone affected by bushfires around Australia, at the end of the day, cricket is insignificant compared to what’s happening there in terms of loss of lives. A lot of wildlife has unfortunately perished. All we can do as players is try and bring some good performances, excitement and smiles on the faces of the people, who are having it very tough at the moment.”

Australia have had quite the time on the cricket pitch. They defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in a three-match T20I series, beat Pakistan 2-0 in Tests as well as T20Is and then blanked New Zealand 3-0 in Tests recently. The last time they were in India, Australia won the ODI series 3-2 after losing the first two matches.
“Most teams around the world now are comfortable playing at home. Being able to go away and continually win and challenge the best teams in the world on a regular basis is really important to us,” said Finch. “We are excited for the challenge. We won here last time we came. To be able to back that performance up and starting off well in Mumbai are important to us.”

India have always been an interesting challenge for Australia. But this time, the visiting captain is looking forward to a battle between Jasprit Bumrah and Marnus Labuschagne. While Bumrah is one of the trickiest pacers to face, 25-year-old Labuschagne has been quite the revelation this season. Having scored 896 runs in five Tests at home, he is ranked No 3, behind Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. He is set to make his ODI debut during the series in India.

“It is more about focusing on what we are as a batting unit,” Finch added. “So (we are doing) what we have to do for being mentally prepared for this challenge. You have got guys like Bumrah, who can move the ball around. You have got the consistency of (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Kuldeep (Yadav). So you can’t take either of these challenges lightly. You have to be mentally prepared with your own game plan to take them on.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia Aaron Finch Mumbai
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp