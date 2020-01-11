From Sehwag to Rahane, cricket fraternity wishes Rahul Dravid a happy birthday

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Friday wished Rahul Dravid a happy birthday and called him a 'guiding light'.

"My inspiration...Always looked up to him...Made my International debut alongside him...Always a guiding light and a role model to me... He's someone whom I truly treasure. Wish Rahul Bhai a very happy birthday," Rahane tweeted.

Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha also wished Dravid and tweeted: "Wishing #RahulDravid a very Happy Birthday! An inspiration for many..! Have a wonderful year ahead! #TheWall #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid".

"From my understanding, I thought grinding only happens in the kitchen in the Mixer Grinder, but Dravid taught one can grind on the cricket pitch as well. We had it all when we had the Wall !#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

"Happy birthday #RahulDravid what a legend," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

"Inspiration. Role Model. Legend. Wishing the great man, Rahul Dravid a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid," former cricketer Mohammad Kaif tweeted.

Dravid is the only player to be involved in two 300-plus ODI partnerships.

He played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I for India. He announced his retirement from international cricket in March 2012. Dravid finished his career with 48 international centuries.

He has now taken up the role of coaching the junior Indian sides (India U-19, India A), and is also the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).