Tamil Nadu look for first win vs depleted Mumbai

Generally, the strategy for Tamil Nadu, with its batting, might have been to bat out the opposition.

R Ashwin during a training session in Chennai on Friday.

R Ashwin during a training session in Chennai on Friday. (Photo| EPS/D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu hold an edge over Mumbai when they meet in a crucial Ranji Trophy tie at  Chepauk here on Saturday.

With the return of Abhinav Mukund, R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and B Indrajith, the hosts will be fielding a full-strength side. After losing the first two games this season, Tamil Nadu performed better in their next two against Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh respectively and will be looking forward to carrying the momentum into this one.

“After the first two games, we did better in Indore and Kanpur. The wicket in Kanpur was not that easy to play on. It was a close game and we managed to get a lead. We will definitely carry the positives into the Saturday game. We have a full-strength squad and this augurs well,” Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar said.

Generally, the strategy for Tamil Nadu, with its batting, might have been to bat out the opposition. “We have a solid batting line-up. But with neutral wickets, we do not have that home advantage. It will be difficult for teams to post 550-plus runs and bat out the opposition. Having said that, I’m confident that our boys will post a defendable total and apply pressure on Mumbai.”

Karthik, with a bandage on his right palm, was seen giving wicket-keeping drills to N  Jagadeesan at the Chepauk main ground. He had a good batting session at the nets. If he chooses to play as a batsman, it could affect the balance of the side. If Karthik is drafted in as a batsman, then the hosts will be short a bowler, with T Natarajan, K  Vignesh, Ashwin and R Sai Kishore being the four main options. Vijay will be the third medium-pacer.

“We have selected Karthik as a keeper-batsman.­­ It’s up to the management to utilise him,” said a source close to the selection committee. Abhinav, Kaushik Gandhi, Karthik, B Aparajith and Indrajith will be the five batsmen.

“We have good depth in our batting. Indrajith’s return will help us consolidate our lower middle-order. Natarajan was outstanding in our last game. We look forward to our most experienced bowler Ashwin to lead the attack,” said Vijay.

Mumbai captain Aditya Tare, leading the side in the absence of Suryakumar Yadav who is part of the India A squad, sounded positive about his team’s prospects. Mumbai lost their last two games.

“We have our backs against the wall. The only way forward is to play positive cricket. Even Tamil Nadu have lost two games. It’s a different team. A number of good players from the U-19 and U-23 team have come into the squad. I’m excited to lead a young side.”

