Virat Kohli becomes fastest skipper to record 11,000 international runs

Kohli broke former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting's record in his 169th international match as the captain.

Published: 11th January 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Virat Kohli plays a shot during the third T20 match between Sri Lanka and India at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PUNE: Virat Kohli has become the fastest skipper in the history of cricket to record 11,000 international runs.

He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at Pune on Friday.

Kohli broke former Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting's record in his 169th international match as the captain.

He is the sixth captain to achieve the feat after Ponting, Graeme Smith (South Africa), Stephen Fleming (New Zealand), MS Dhoni and Allan Border (Australia).

The 31-year-old is also the fastest batsman to reach 11,000 runs in the 50-over format.

He is also the only cricketer to average above 50 in all three formats of the game.

Kohli is the second Indian skipper after Dhoni to complete 11,000 runs in international cricket.

The Indian skipper is also the leading run-scorer in T20Is. He achieved this feat in the second T20I against Sri Lanka.

India defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 in the three-match T20I series. The final T20I was won by the Men in Blue by 78 runs.

The team will next take on Australia in a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium.

