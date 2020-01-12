Four-day Tests: Not yet an Indian concern

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

Commenting on global cricket ahead of the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata last November, Virat Kohli felt things were getting polarised in the longest format. One half is getting stronger and the other weaker. This fan of Test cricket said it was up to the respective boards to ensure that players stay motivated to play this version.

With debate raging in the SENA countries whether the duration of Test matches should be reduced in order to stay relevant in the eyes of the commercial stake-holders, India is on a different pitch. Dwindling public interest for Test matches notwithstanding, players of this generation hold the format in high regard and the BCCI can’t be blamed for not treating the longer versions seriously across levels.

Other than annual contracts worth Rs 5 crore for Test specialists like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin, the board offers a substantial amount for players toiling at the domestic circuit. Regulars with their state teams can earn to the tune of Rs 25 lakh a year. Players are encouraged to get accustomed to the longer format and in Ranji Trophy, quarterfinal onwards matches are played over five days.

The BCCI does good business to sustain all this. After the record Rs 16,347.50 crore five-year deal with Star for IPL in 2017, the board next year signed another five-year deal with the same company worth Rs 6138.1 crore for matches played in India. Under this contract, the broadcasters are committed to Rs 60.1 crore per international match. The live telecast of domestic cricket including one match is each round of Ranji Trophy is part of this arrangement other than two more on a digital platform.

As former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry puts it, “Despite the popularity of shorter formats, Tests have followers. Whether or not you call it a good market, there is acceptance.” Unless the broadcasters start dema­nding otherwise, the five-day formula is secure in India.