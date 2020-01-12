Home Sport Cricket

Mohammad Kaif terms Sachin as 'Lord Krishna,' win hearts

My Sudama moment with Lord Krishna, Kaif captioned the image on Twitter, drawing huge applause on social media for his humility.

Mohammed Kaif with Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday garnered a lot of appreciation on social media after the former Uttar Pradesh skipper posted an image on Twitter with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who was termed as 'Lord Krishna' in it.

Kaif, considered as one of the best fielders India had produced, had retired from all forms of cricket in July 13, 2018. Significantly, it was on July 13 in 2002 when Kaif had played a crucial match-wining knock against England in the NatWest Trophy final to help India win the series.

Chasing a huge 326-run target, India were once in deep trouble after being reduced to 146/5 before Yuvraj Singh (69 off 63) and Kaif (87 unbeaten off 75) had notched a memorable win from the jaws of defeat.

In 125 ODIs, Kaif scored 2,753 runs, averaging 32.01 with two centuries to his name. In Tests, he scored 324 runs from 13 innings and a century.

