Rahul & Pandya on comeback course

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a strong New Zealand side awaiting India in the series that will be part of the ICC World Test Championship, the selection committee is likely to recall KL Rahul in place of Shubman Gill for the two matches. The selectors, who will meet in Mumbai on Sunday to also pick the limited-over squads, will hand Hardik Pandya a comeback since his back surgery.

Although India have their focus on building a strong T20 squad, they are also eagerly looking at the two Tests in New Zealand, where a series win will brighten their chances of qualifying for the Test Championship final. With Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal forming a good partnership at the top, Prithvi Shaw was expected to go to New Zealand as the back-up opener. But the shoulder injury he suffered in Ranji Trophy has opened the door for Rahul, who was dropped for the Tests against South Africa and Bangladesh.

The selectors have a tough call to make with regards to a couple of spots — second wicketkeeper and third spinner. While Wriddhiman Saha was preferred over Rishabh Pant for the Tests at home, the team management is understood to be keen on playing the left-hander in New Zealand considering his record in overseas Tests. But given how good Saha has performed, his keeping skills will be needed in a place where the ball tends to swing a lot more due to windy conditions.

As far as spin goes, Ravindra Jadeja is a certainty. While India did take three spinners to England and Australia in 2018, the selectors are having second thoughts this time considering that this is a two-match series. If they opt for two, then Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to edge Kuldeep Yadav as he can be handy with the bat too. That will open up one more slot and India can include an extra pacer in Navdeep Saini to join Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

For the limited-over games, India apart from welcoming back Pandya and Rohit have calls to make regarding Shivam Dube and the spin combination. Dube, who is part of the A squad that will be on a shadow tour in New Zealand, might have to make way for Pandya. While Rohit is expected to take the place of Sanju Samson, there are signals from the team management to give the batsmen a long rope. In that scenario, India will have to leave behind Washington Sundar as that will allow them to accommodate Rohit, Pandya and Samson.

As of Saturday, there were indications of India naming two squads for T20Is, one for the first three and another for the last two matches, which will be identical to the one that will feature in the ODIs. These aside, the selectors also have a choice to make in the ODI squad with regards to the future of Kedar Jadhav. The middle-order batsman hasn’t been in impressive form and there are calls to include the likes of Gill in the side.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will not be considered for selection as he is still recovering from a sports hernia.