Ranji Trophy: Late Mumbai rally frustrates Tamil Nadu on opening day

The all-rounder avoided risks and went for shots only when he was confident. His back-foot cover drive off Sai Kishore was the shot of the day.

Published: 12th January 2020 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after taking a wicket in the Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai Ranji Tropy Match. (Photo | D Sampathkumar/EPS)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Just when everyone thought Mumbai were going to cave in, they fought back. Looking down and out at 129/5, the depleted side kept the Tamil Nadu bowlers at bay for a long time to close Day 1 of this Ranji Trophy match at a respectable 284/6.

After defying the home team for hours, Shams Mulani became Ravichandran Ashwin’s third victim in the last over of the day. But his 87 was invaluable under the circumstances. The 155-run partnership he shared with captain Aditya Tare (69 batting) was the highlight of the day and kept Mumbai in the match.

“I was pleased with my effort. Unlucky to miss an opportunity to get a ton. I was patient and keen to play out the over from Ashwin. But I was deceived by the bounce,’’ said Mulani. The 22-year-old used his feet well and deftly handled R Ashwin and R Sai Kishore.

The all-rounder avoided risks and went for shots only when he was confident. His back-foot cover drive off Sai Kishore was the shot of the day.

“Mulani was absolutely brilliant. His effort helped us recover from a poor situation and we hope to post around 350,” said Tare.

During the time when Mulani and Tare were at the crease, Tamil Nadu captain B Aparajith tried all his bowlers and even changed ends but did not get success.

“I told Mulani to be judicious in shot selection and play to the merit of the ball. He responded to the challenge and one could see that energy in his running between wickets,” added Tare.

Tamil Nadu had begun well by picking up three wickets before lunch. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore castled a settled Jay Bista and followed it up with two more. Sarfaraz Khan counterattacked before being dismissed by Ashwin, but after that the game drifted away from Tamil Nadu.

“We began well and after that, we should have shown more patience, bowled tighter lengths  and shown more discipline. But we did not do that. Mulani and Tare played well,’’ said Sai  Kishore. Were the hosts overconfident as Mumbai are a depleted lot without many star players? “I don’t think we underestimated them. I spoke to everyone and we were aware that we need to bowl well. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that.’’ explained Sai Kishore.

Vijay not playing

Captain Vijay Shankar pulled out at the last moment, after being asked to join the India A squad in New Zealand as Hardik Pandya’s replacement. With Dinesh Karthik standing behind the stumps, N Jagadeesan was dropped.

This meant berths for B Indrajith and Pradosh Ranjan Paul. K Mukunth was dropped.

Thus, Tamil Nadu played an extra batsman in place of a bowler. Did the team miss a fifth bowler?

“We are used to playing four bowlers,’’ replied Sai Kishore.

Brief scores (Day 1)

Group A

In Ongole: Hyderabad 225 (Jaweed 98; Sasikanth 5/60, Yarra 3/45) vs Andhra 13/0. In Trivandrum: Kerala 227 (Nizar 91 n.o, Uthappa 48; Kaul 3/47, Baltej 3/33, Vinay 3/37) vs Punjab 46/2 (Nidheesh 2/15).

Group B

In Rajkot: Saurashtra 296/2 (Pujara 162 n.o, Jackson 99 n.o) vs Karnataka. In Chennai: Mumbai 284/6 (Mulani 87, Tare 69 n.o; Ashwin 3/58, Sai Kishore 3/77) vs TN.
Group C

In Lahli: Haryana 90 (Pradhan 6/36, Rajesh 2/30) vs Odisha 141/5 (Biplab 45 n.o; Harshal 2/37).

Plate

In Puducherry: Goa 252/7 (Amit 113 n.o; Kumar 2/65, Ashith 2/35) vs Pondicherry.

