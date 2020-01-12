TNIE analysis: Why four-day Tests are the talk of the town

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

Dwindling interest of broadcasters in longer format and competition from different sports are prompting boards of England, Australia and others to explore four-day Tests. Venkata Krishna B digs deep to find out what their compulsions are...

To say that the summer of 2003 in England changed the cricketing landscape across the world will be nothing but an understatement. In a country that prides itself on the tradition in every walk of life and retaining heritage, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) was probably an exception.

Cricket was never the most followed sport in the country of its birth. Apart from competing with football and rugby, the ECB also didn’t have a team like they had in the past decade that went on to dominate the world.

A mediocre side which hardly competed at World Cups and couldn’t stand a chance against old foes Australia for more than a decade meant fans were moving away from cricket. Even county matches which used to see decent turnouts were struggling to gain traction.

It is in this context that T20 was introduced by the ECB, to get the fans back to cricket. While its instant success among all the stake-holders is well documented, there was a higher level of acceptance from those who mattered most — the broadcasters, advertisers and sponsors.

This also happened to be the time that the International Cricket Council (ICC) was drawing up its Future Tours Progr­amme for the coming years with the members pondering various ideas to keep Test cricket healthy.

It was then that the ICC first heard a formal proposal to include four-day Tests from Andrew Wildblood, vice-president with International Management Group (IMG), which has had a long association with the sport. It is also the company that has had a long and fruitful association with the Indian Premier League since its inception.

Wildblood was so convinced with this concept that he assured the ICC that if the game became faster, it will attract more eyeballs and broadcasters and sponsors will also not be complaining. At that time, when a majority of the ICC members were yet to embrace the T20 format, the concept of four-day Tests was considered too radical even though then CEO Dave Richardson had conceded, “doing nothing is not an option anymore.”

Like we witnessed with day-night Tests, the concept of four-day Tests have been in discussions for long. There was also a period where even a blueprint was drawn comprising two divisions with relegation and promotion for a Test league that would run for three or four years beginning from 2007.

But with the Asian bloc including the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Pakistan Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket and Bangladesh Cricket Board up in arms against the idea, the western lobby comprising of boards from England, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa couldn’t push it any further.

Though the members wer­en’t convinced, those who followed the matter closely reveal how much of interest the four-day idea generated among the broadcasters as the ICC was yet to sell its events between 2007-2011. Among those who showed plenty of interest was Manu Sawhney, who was with ESPN-Star then and now occupies an important position in the ICC as its CEO.

Sawhney, since replacing Richardson in the hot seat last April, is seen in the ICC and among member boards as one who is practical about the challenges broadcasters and sponsors face when it comes to investing in Test cricket.

In the last few years, the English and Australian boards which usually had long-standing partnerships with Sky Sports and Channel Nine, respectively, have seen them alter plans. For instance, Sky has allowed BBC to telecast a few matches for the first time in two decades beginning from this year, a move which ensures cricket will not be under the pay-wall.

Incidentally, all matches that will be live on BBC are T20 fixtures – domestic and international.

Sky, on the other hand, didn’t aggressively go for cricket Down Under, leaving it for BT Sport, fully aware that even the Ashes series doesn’t generate enough numbers thanks to late-night starts.

As for Cricket Australia, it moved away from Channel Nine with Fox Sports and Seven splitting the home season with free-to-air and pay-wall models. But there was one significant change. According to reports, the CA was also caught in crossroads as its sponsors and broadcasters were in favour of extending the Big Bash League, which it eventually fell for. The BBL is now played on a home-and-away basis like the IPL, with 59 matches.

CA’s fears are understandable. For a country that was used to getting near full-houses for Test matches at home, the scene has changed considerably. Grounds in Brisbane, Perth don’t get numbers for Tests unless it involves Ashes.

This leaves them counting on MCG, SCG and Adelaide Oval Tests for traction. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart has almost vanished from CA’s calendar and hasn’t hosted a Test since 2016.

If ECB and CA are grappling with these challenges, New Zealand Cricket is currently running in losses. Their situation is so bad that last year despite India touring for a limited-over series featuring ODIs and T20Is, they suffered losses.

They are more than happy to play not more than two Tests against any opposition at home. In the Test Championship, they play only one three-match series at home, against the West Indies, despite having drawn India and Pakistan.

Placed the furthest from all, their local timings make it hard to sell Test cricket in the sub-continent unless they play T20Is and ODIs. NZC even went through a period where none of the matches from the country were telecasted live in the sub-continent in the not-so-distant past.

Four-day Tests aren’t new. As recently as 2017 South Africa and Zimbabwe featured in one. In the initial years, Tests in England used to be three-day affairs with timeless Tests being the norm in Australia.

There have been 121 three-day Tests, 132 four-day Tests, 78 six-day contests with the last being the Super Test involving Australia and World XI in 2005, and 100 timeless Tests. But 1,948 of them have been five-day contests.

Now moving to four-day Tests means teams will lose one entire day’s play. This is 90 overs gone. Unless the ICC makes it 105 overs a day a minimum, teams will get less chances of getting a result even in an age when pitches all over the world are producing results and drawn matches are getting rarer each year. If there are rain interruptions and a day’s play is lost, teams will be racing against time.

There is an argument that keeping the time in mind, teams will play more positive cricket, but on the flip side, why do you need to keep the overs in mind given that there are already two formats for it?

The resistance from subcontinent sides is understandable. If Tests become four-day games, it will reduce the role of spinners. The deterioration of pitch in itself adds to the romance of Test cricket. Initial help for pacers then batsmen having a field day and spinners coming into effect on Day 4 brings the endurance factor that tests cricketers in all their skill aspects.

Like T20, this is a proposal put forth purely considering the commercial side of the game. The game since its inception has made the fans compromise on a lot. Test cricket is the last one that remains untouched, which is why it looks as beautiful.

It is ageing no doubt. But it is looking bolder than ever. It has survived 143 years and there is no reason to believe it won’t last long.

While these arguments are purely on the romantic side, the ICC’s Cricket Committee headed by Anil Kumble will have to factor in a whole lot of issues. While the issue will come up for discussion in a meeting in March, it will be deliberated in the following meetings considering the health of the members is a primary concern for ICC. If its members don’t see surviving beyond a point, they need to put them under intensive care.

Instead of reducing the number of days, there is the other option of introducing a two-tier Test system with promotion and relegation in the Test Championship. More than days, Test cricket needs better contests and unless there isn’t one, it won’t make a difference if its four-days or five days. Changing something for the sake of it isn’t an option for ICC.

Format over the years...

Five-day Tests

Became a norm in 1979. Tests matches, since their inception in 1877, had been of varied durations — timeless, four-day, five-day and six-day. South Africa’s four-day Test with Zimbabwe in 2017 was the first Test not scheduled over five days since 1979.

Longest Test

The longest Test was played between South Africa and England in 1939 in Durban. The game, which started on March 3, continued until March 14 — nine days in total.

England needed 41 runs to win at the close of the 9th day, but the match was drawn because the English players had to leave to catch their boat back to England.

Day-night Tests

The first day-night Test was played between Australia and New Zealand in 2015 to make the format more attractive for spectators and enable them to attend even after work.

A total of 14 D/N Tests with pink balls have been played so far, with India and Bangladesh playing their first in November last year in Kolkata.