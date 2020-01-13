Home Sport Cricket

Humbled and honoured to be the chosen ones: Srikkanth, Anjum 

A former India captain and chairman of the selection committee that picked the 2011 World Cup-winning squad, Srikkanth was a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:55 AM

Anil Kumble (left) and Krishnamachari Srikkanth during the BCCI awards function in Mumbai on Sunday | PTI

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India captains Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra were presented the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award and the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for  Women, respectively, at the board’s annual awards function in Mumbai on Sunday.

“Happy and honoured to receive the award. I thank each and every one who helped me throughout my career, my friends and well wishers,’’ said Srikkanth. “That we beat the mighty West Indies to become world champions will always remain close to my heart.”

GR Viswanath lauded Srikkanth for bagging the award. “He has served Indian cricket with distinction as a player and selector. He played several crucial knocks for the team in his long career. He fully deserves the award,” complimented Srikkanth’s childhood hero.

In a 17-year career, Anjum became the first Indian woman to play 100 ODIs. The batswoman represented India in four 50-over World Cups and two T20 World  Cups. “I feel honoured and humbled. It’s a recognition for women’s cricket. I hope this award will propel many girls to take up the game,’’ said Anjum.

Former India player Sudha Shah, who coached Anjum, believes she is a role model. “Felt happy that BCCI has recognised women’s cricket. This will motivate more girls to play cricket as a professional.’’

