Uphill climb for TN post Tare marathon

CHENNAI: A captain’s knock of 154 by Aditya Tare took Mumbai to an imposing 488 against Tamil Nadu on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy tie at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Playing with the tail, Tare used his experience and came out with flying colours.

Along with Shashank Attarde (58), Tare raised 123 runs for the eighth wicket to put the visitors in a position of strength. In reply, Tamil Nadu were 66 for no loss, with Abhinav Mukund batting on 52.

The Tamil Nadu attack lacked sting and looked ordinary. They erred in length and lacked patience. “Aditya was terrific. He played with a lot of responsibility and guided the team to a challenging score. He had faith in the youngsters and went about the task in a mature way. This is one of the best hundreds of his career,’’ said Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant.

Tare, who notched up his ninth first-class hundred with a single to backward square-leg off R Ashwin, was pleased with his effort. “I compliment Shashank for his good show. I was expecting our team to make around 350. But the century stand for the eighth wicket helped us get 100 more,” said the wicketkeeper-batsman.

The Mumbai skipper used his feet well and played the sweep judiciously against the spinners, which showed his class. He attacked the right deliveries and lifted B Aparajith twice in an over into the pavilion terrace for huge sixes.

“We will certainly try to defend 488. Abhinav was batting fluently towards the end. With the wicket easing out, we need to bowl tighter lines and better lengths. I expect Shams Mulani, Shashank and Vinayak Bhoir to do the job,” said Samant.

There was a minor worry in the Tamil Nadu camp as Dinesh Karthik did not keep wickets after the first drinks interval. N Jagadeesan did the job in his absence. “Dinesh had back spasms but is recovering well. He should be fit to bat on Monday,’’ informed D Vasu, chief coach of Tamil Nadu.

The former all-rounder did not give excuses and admitted that his bowlers bowled badly. “They were 129 for 5 and we let them off to make 400-plus. We ought to have bowled better lengths. Hope the bowlers learn from their mistakes. The wicket was slow. It is so dead that probably from the third evening it might turn. These are prepared by neutral curators, so there is no home advantage. Whether it’s a green top or a turner, there should be something for the bowlers as well,’’ said Vasu.

Can Tamil Nadu handle pressure and take the lead? “With the batting that we have we should. We are not looking at anything else. Hopefully the boys will do it,’’ signed off Vasu.

Brief scores (Day 2)

Group A | In Ongole: Hyderabad 225 vs Andhra 237/1 (Prashanth 117 n.o, Gnaneshwar 73, Vihari 41 n.o). In Trivandrum: Kerala 227 & 88/5 (Gurkeerat 4/27) vs Punjab 218 (Mandeep 71 n.o, Nidheesh 7/88).

Group B | In Rajkot: Saurashtra 581/7 decl (Pujara 248, Jackson 161, Mankad 86 n.o; Deshpande 2/98, Pravin 2/80) vs Karnataka 13/1. In Chennai: Mumbai 488 (Tare 154, Shashank 58; Sai Kishore 4/125, Ashwin 3/121, Natarajan 2/124) vs TN 66/0 (Abhinav 52 n.o)

Group C | In Lahli: Haryana 90 & 218/5 (Rohilla 48, Ankit 46; Rajesh 2/50, Pradhan 2/67) vs Odisha 160 (Biplab 52; Kundu 5/25, Harshal 2/52).

Plate | In Puducherry: Goa 270 & 0/0 vs Pondicherry 260 (Dogra 194; Alemao 6/73; Prabhudesai 2/19).