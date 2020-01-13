Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli is great but watching Rohit Sharma bat is satisfying: Zaheer Abbas

Abbas said while Kohli is the best, he prefers to watch Rohit because of the latter's unique style.

Published: 13th January 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | PTI

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas has reserved high praise for star India batsman Rohit Sharma. Abbas said that while Indian captain Virat Kohli is a great batsman, his limited over deputy Rohit's strokeplay is satisfying to watch.

"Kohli is a great player, but watching the beautiful strokes that Rohit Sharma possesses gives me a lot of satisfaction. The way he creates a shot is his art, which is something that Kohli does not possess," Abbas said in an interview on Youtube channel 'Cricket Baaz with Waheed Khan.'

Abbas said while Kohli is the best, he prefers to watch Rohit because of the latter's unique style. "When he is playing, I never switch off my TV. Kohli is right now India's backbone but watching Rohit making his strokes makes me happy. Both these batsmen are great to watch," he said.

The former Pakistan Test captain feels that the domination India currently enjoy in all formats of the game is due to several factors.

"They have a lot of money, but they have also worked on the right areas. They have not made too many changes to their domestic system, which only made it better.

"Cricket has always been popular in India and they have always produced great players. Unlike us, they have stayed away from falling into politics and jealousy and made a system that took along senior players too so that there is no gap between them and those who replace them. You can see that earlier there was Sunil Gavaskar, then came Sachin Tendulkar and now there is Kohli," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Zaheer Abbas Rohit Sharma
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp