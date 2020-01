Gauri Sankar shines but Tamil Nadu U-23 struggle

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: D Gauri Sankar’s 86 came in handy for Tamil Nadu to post 195 for 7 in 66 overs against Delhi on Day 2 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at St Stephen’s grounds, New Delhi. Tamil Nadu trail by 122 runs.

Brief scores: Delhi 317 in 111.2 ovs (Ankur Kaushik 40, Himmat Singh 79, Vaibhav Kandpal 50, Ayush Badoni 36, Yogesh Sharma 29; RS Jaganath Sinivas 3/55, S Ajith Ram 5/43) vs Tamil Nadu 195/7 in 66 ovs (D Gauri Sankar 86, S Lokeshwar 38).

St Bede’s bag title

Half-centuries by Harshavardhan Sai (88) and S Mohamed Ali (77) propelled St Be­de’s AIHSS to victory ag­ainst Don Bosco, Egmore by 65 runs in the U-16 final of the MRF-DB inter-school tournament.

Brief scores: Final: St Bede’s AIHSS 261/6 in 30 ovs (Harshavardhan Sai 88, S Mohamed Ali 77) bt Don Bosco, Egmore 196/5 in 30 ovs (SR Athish 37, S Subash 50 n.o.). Man of the final: S Mohamed Ali. Best batsman: S Mohamed Ali. Best bowler: X Joel Rosario. Best all-rounder: S Subash.

Nikki advances

Top-seed Nikki Poonacha had a comfortable 6-2, 6-1 win over qualifier Aryan Lakshman in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Sumanth & Co-AITA tennis tournament held at the MPTA-KTC courts.

Results: Boys: Nikki Poonacha bt Aryan Lakshmanan 6-2, 6-1; Neeraj Elangovan bt Pragadheesh 6-0, 6-1; Gokul Suresh bt Tarun Anirudh 6-0, 6-3; Arjun Mahadev bt Ribhav Ravikiran 6-1, 6-1; Lohith Aksha bt Siddharth Arya 4-6, 7-5, 7-5; Kavin Masilamani bt Manish G 6-3, 6-2; Deepak Senthil Kumar bt Krishna Teja Raja 6-2, 6-2; Girls: Ramya bt Gayathri Menon 6-4, 6-2; Avishka Gupta bt Lavanya 6-0, 6-0;Kundana Sri bt Yuvashree 6-1, 6-1; Kavya bt Avanthika Reddy 6-1, 6-1; Smriti Bhasin bt Sai Avantika 6-2, 6-3; Tejasvi bt Deepalakshmi 6-0, 6-3; Nithyaraj bt Joell Nichole 6-2, 6-4; Aarthi Muniyan bt SR Ananya 6-1, 6-1.