Home Sport Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar​ undergoes sports hernia surgery in London, rehab in NCA

The Board did not specify any timeline for his recovery but it is learnt that he will return to action during the IPL.

Published: 16th January 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Injury-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Injury-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Injury-plagued Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London and will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after returning to the country, the BCCI said on Thursday.

The Board did not specify any timeline for his recovery but it is learnt that he will return to action during the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to start on March 29.

Bhuvneshwar plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the T20 event.

"Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January. He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar," read a statement from Board Secretary Jay Shah.

"Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru," it added.

He was not named in the T20 squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to the injury.

The 29-year-old, who has played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is for India, missed the home ODI series against the West Indies days after returning to action against the same opposition in the T20 format.

Last year, Bhuvneshwar claimed 33 ODI wickets from 33 matches, while his 17 T20 appearances fetched him 18 scalps.

Also, as reported by PTI on Wednesday, the BCCI said young batsman Prithvi Shaw has left for New Zealand to join the India A team after completing his rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

"Opening batsman Prithvi Shaw has completed his rehab at the NCA and has recovered from his left shoulder injury. He has been made available for selection for all formats of the game. Prithvi has left for New Zealand and will soon join India A," the Board statement read.

The India A team is scheduled to play three one-dayers and two unofficial Tests during the tour, starting January 22.

The senior India team's tour of New Zealand comprises five T20 Internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches.

This series begins on January 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bhuvneshwar Kumar hernia surgery Bhuvneshwar Kumar surgery
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp