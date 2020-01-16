Home Sport Cricket

Indian cricket's 'Superfan' Charulata Patel no more, BCCI offers condolences

'Superfan' Charulata Patel passed away on Monday, a post on her official Instagram page, 'Cricket Daadi', stated.

Published: 16th January 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket's 'Superfan' Charulata Patel with skipper Virat Kohli.

Indian cricket's 'Superfan' Charulata Patel with skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Charulata Patel, the octogenarian "Superfan" of the Indian cricket team whose exuberant support prompted skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma to seek her blessings during the World Cup in England, has died due to age-related ailments.

Patel, 87, passed away on Monday, a post on her official Instagram page, 'Cricket Daadi', stated.

"With a heavy heart, I inform you that our beautiful grandmother took her last breath on January 13th at 5:30 pm," the post read.

"She was such a cute little lady, it is true that small things come in small packages. Our dadi was a pleasure, it was / is really exceptional. It was our world. I want to thank you all for making you feel special last year. She loved the attention."

ALSO READ: 87-year-old Super fan Charulata Patel says Virat Kohli has promised match tickets

The BCCI took to Twitter to offer condolences.

"#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us. May her soul rest in peace," it posted.

The wheelchair-bound Patel came to limelight when she was seen cheering for India by blowing a vuvuzela during a World Cup game against Bangladesh on July 2 last year in Birmingham.

Her enthusiasm prompted Kohli and Sharma to personally thank Patel.

They showed their gratitude by seeking her blessings after India's win.

