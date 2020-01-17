Australia opt to bowl against India in second ODI, Manish Pandey replaces Rishabh Pant 

By PTI

RAJKOT: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI here on Friday.

While Australia named an unchanged team, India made brought in Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini in place of injured Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur respectively.

Australia won the opening ODI of the three-match series by 10 wickets.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.