Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni passes away

CHENNAI : Rameshchandra Gangaram Nadkarni, known in Indian cricket as Bapu, pa­ssed away in Mumbai on Friday following age-related complications. An all-rounder who bowled left-arm orthodox batted left-handed, he played 41 Tests from 1955 to 1968. Nadkarni was 86. He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Nadkarni was famous for some miserly spells and bowled 21 successive maiden overs in a Test against England in what was then kn­own as Madras, in 1964. His figures in that innings read 32-27-5-0. Against Pakistan in 1960-61, he recorded figures of 34-24-23-0 and 34-24-24-1 in different matches. He took 88 wickets in Tests, with a best of 6/43 against New Zealand in Wellington in 1968. In all, he had four five-wicket hauls. In 191 first-class matches, he took 500 wickets.

Also a useful batsman, Nadkarni tallied 1414 runs in Tests at an average of 25.70. His lone century — an unbeaten 122 in Kanpur in 1964 — came against England. He also made seven half-centuries, including two against the mighty West Indies in Jamaica and one in England. His exploits for Bombay were no less creditable and an unbeaten 283 was his highest score. Born in Nashik in 1933, Nadkarni made his Test debut against New Zealand in Delhi in 1955.