Off central contract, MSD closer to end game

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The end of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s illustrious career is happening step by step. He retired from Tests five years ago and gave up captaincy in the shorter formats in 2016. Now, having gone on an exile after last year’s World Cup, he finds himself out of the BCCI’s central contracts awarded to those in the national team or on the periphery.

Does it mean there is no way back for him? No. Dhoni is learnt to have expressed in close circles that he wants to wait until the end of IPL before deciding whether he would play in the T20 World Cup starting in October. Even coach Ravi Shastri has said that the door might open should Dhoni make himself available for a last big event of his career. However, exclusion from the contracts list means Dhoni is not in the pool India players are chosen from.

“The selectors contacted him on availability and there seems to be no clear answer. If that’s the case, then how can he be clubbed with players we want to groom? The contracts are for players with a future in the Indian team. Dhoni is not among them. But this doesn’t mean he can’t stage a comeback,” a BCCI official told this newspaper. It is learnt that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and chief selector MSK Prasad were part of discussions where the decision on Dhoni was taken.

While speculation over his return will continue, it has to be seen how this exclusion impacts Dhoni’s value as a brand, considering that the BCCI has made clear he is no more in the immediate scheme of things.