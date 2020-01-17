Social media & importance of mental focus

Ashim Sunam By

BENGALURU: INDIA versus Pakistan, the 2017 Champions Trophy final. “The biggest thing is to stay off social media,” said Virat Kohli before the title-decider. The skipper may have said it a few years ago, but it is still relevant today in a player’s life with social media gaining its importance.

For athletes like Kohli, who is one of the most followed on social media, it can become tough as each and every move of him is up for discussion. The Indian skipper has 33.3 million and 47.7 million followers on Twitter and Instagram respectively and Rohit Sharma has 15.6 million and 11.8 million on both these platforms.

With social media, things can get ugly especially when the players do not perform. Rishabh Pant has been criticised badly on Twitter whenever he had failed. Former India captain Anil Kumble, who was in the city for the national women’s team coach WV Raman’s The Winning Sixer book launch, said players should stay away from these criticisms.

“In terms of distractions, each era has its own fair of share,” said Kumble. “During our days also we had people saying, as to how I should be bowling and when I should. Those comments were there, but today it is much more visible with the presence of social media. That to me is something that all should be aware of. You have to make sure that you stay away from all that and focus on what needs to be done for a game and your goals,” Kumble added. The likes of Rahul Dravid and Roger Binny also attended the event.

In some cases, players have also been cyberbullied with people taking a dig at their personal life. Anushka Sharma being blamed for Kohli’s failure in England in 2014, Mohammed Shami being slammed for his wife’s attire, Hardik Pandya getting racially trolled after he announced his engagement to Serbia’s Natasa Stankovic are a few to name.

“Mental focus is very important. There is a lot of distraction these days and it is all about the question of how you try and not allow yourself to be drawn into all those kinds of things,” said Raman.

Kumble for five-day Tests

Players like Kohli, Nathan Lyon, Vernon Philander have voiced their opinion on ICC’s proposal for a four-day Test recently. Kumble, who is currently the chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee, said he is against the idea on Thursday. “Everybody wants to play Test cricket. It is clear. There is a debate going around about four and five-day cricket, but the current generation wants five days of cricket. It is obvious. I don’t think it has changed.”