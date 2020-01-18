BCCI invites applications for national selectors

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited fresh applications for the posts of selectors for the senior and junior Indian men's teams and senior women's team.

While two positions each are open from the men's senior and junior selection committees, all five positions are open in the women's committee. The basic criteria for all three categories is that the candidate should have retired from the game "at least five years ago."

Apart from that, the criteria for senior men's selectors is that the candidate should have played 7 Test matches or 30 first-class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class matches. For senior women, the candidate should have represented the national women's team.

For junior men, the candidate should have played 25 first-class matches. "Applications should be submitted by 11.59 p.m. on January 24, 2020," said the release.