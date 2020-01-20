Home Sport Cricket

11 men held for conducting betting racket in Delhi during India-Australia final ODI

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, AK Singla said that a case was registered under Sections of Delhi Gambling Act.

Published: 20th January 2020 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Betting, IPL

Bets worth Rs two crores had already been placed for the match held on Sunday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An interstate cricket betting racket, which was operating during the One-Day International cricket match between India and Australia held in Bengaluru on Sunday, was busted here with the arrest of eleven men, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, AK Singla said that a case was registered under Sections of Delhi Gambling Act; IT Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against the 11 from whom they recovered 74 mobile phones; seven laptops with pen drive, four special briefcases for holding and charging the mobile phones, two LCD TVs and 11 diaries.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma slams century, helps India beat Australia by 7 wickets to win series 2-1

The gang had already taken bets worth more than Rs 5 crore, he said. The accused have been identified as Amit Arora, 48 and his brother Anuj, 44; Ritesh Bansal, 37; Ansul Bansal, 27; Naveen Kumar, 32; Rohit Sharma, 34; Ritesh Aggarwal, 38; Rohit Rastogi, 34; Aman Gupta, 22; Ankush Bansal, 38; and Anurag Aggarwal, 35.

Accused Amit Arora was identified as the kingpin of the racket. The police team raided a house in Ashoka Niketan, Karkardooma on Sunday afternoon when the match was in progress. The team apprehended them red-handed. 

“Gamblers call on specific numbers given by the gang to place bets. Details of bets are meticulously kept on laptops. The gang uses specially designed betting software on their laptops to record and calculate bets placed during the match. Amit had arranged for three special phone connections called ‘Tota Lines’ (parrot lines) which he had bought from an operator of Delhi,” Singla said. 

“These lines keep repeating the current rates of betting after every ball on a loudspeaker. He verbally relays these rates to all the ‘punters’ who place bets with him. Bets are placed on the winner of toss, runs, sessions, wickets, final victory,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Crime Branch India vs Australia final ODI India vs Australia third ODI India Vs Australia ODI Series india vs australia Cricket betting
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp