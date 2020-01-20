India vs Australia: Shoaib Akhtar lauds Rohit Sharma's effort after Bengaluru win

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for India opener Rohit Sharma as he amassed a well-paced 119 to help India chase down the 287-run target and win the 3rd ODI against Australia at Bengaluru on Sunday.

The win also ensured Virat Kohli's men clinched the series 2-1 after being 0-1 down.

Impressed with Rohit, Shoaib said: "When Rohit is on song then he doesn't care whether the ball is good or bad because he has so much of time, he has so much of elegance when he plays the shots."

"It (batting) comes very easy and naturally to him," said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

In the final and third ODI of the rubber, Australia lost the match and the series 1-2 after Kohli's effervescent 89 and Rohit Sharma's brilliant 119 helped India to a seven-wicket victory.

The series win over Australia also saw the Men in Blue retain their second position in the ODI Team rankings. The top spot in the team rankings is with world champions England.