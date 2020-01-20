Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Shoaib Akhtar lauds Rohit Sharma's effort after Bengaluru win

In the final and third ODI of the rubber, Australia lost the match and the series 1-2 after Kohli's effervescent 89 and Rohit Sharma's brilliant 119 helped India to a seven-wicket victory.

Published: 20th January 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar was all praise for India opener Rohit Sharma as he amassed a well-paced 119 to help India chase down the 287-run target and win the 3rd ODI against Australia at Bengaluru on Sunday.

The win also ensured Virat Kohli's men clinched the series 2-1 after being 0-1 down.

Impressed with Rohit, Shoaib said: "When Rohit is on song then he doesn't care whether the ball is good or bad because he has so much of time, he has so much of elegance when he plays the shots."

"It (batting) comes very easy and naturally to him," said Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: How do the two modern era ODI greats match up?

In the final and third ODI of the rubber, Australia lost the match and the series 1-2 after Kohli's effervescent 89 and Rohit Sharma's brilliant 119 helped India to a seven-wicket victory.

The series win over Australia also saw the Men in Blue retain their second position in the ODI Team rankings. The top spot in the team rankings is with world champions England.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar Rohit Sharma India vs Australia
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp