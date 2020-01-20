Home Sport Cricket

Lendl Simmons blasts 10 sixes as West Indies rout Ireland to level T20 series

Chasing a modest 139 to win, Simmons won the match in style with a six over midwicket off spinner Simi Singh whose three overs cost 41 runs.

Published: 20th January 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons

West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons (File Photo | PTI)

By AFP

BASSETERRE: Opening batsman Lendl Simmons blasted 10 sixes in an undefeated 91 as West Indies routed Ireland by nine wickets in the third and final Twenty20 International at Warner Park on Sunday.

Simmons, the nephew of West Indies coach Phil Simmons, also hit five boundaries in his 40-ball blitz.

It was his highest score in the format and came just five days before his 35th birthday.

Chasing a modest 139 to win, Simmons won the match in style with a six over midwicket off spinner Simi Singh whose three overs cost 41 runs.

Fellow opener Evin Lewis made 46 with four boundaries and three sixes as West Indies raced to victory with 54 balls remaining.

"It was a proper batting surface with the ball coming onto the bat nicely," said Simmons whose ambition is to help West Indies defend their World T20 title in Australia later this year.

VIEW GALLERY: Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi - Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket

"I missed out on the last World Cup because of injury but I am looking forward to the one this year."

The three-match series ended 1-1 after Ireland edged a first-game thriller by four runs in Grenada before Saturday's match at Warner Park was abandoned due to rain.

Earlier, veteran all-rounders Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo shared six wickets as West Indies restricted Ireland to 138 all out.

Captain Pollard, who produced the best bowling spell by a West Indian in T20 internationals (4-25) in Saturday's abandoned game, claimed 3-17.

Bravo finished with 3-19 to become the West Indies' leading all-time wicket-taker in the format with 57 victims in his 69th game.

That beat the previous best of 54 by leg-spinner Samuel Badree.

"We need to get early wickets, we cannot have teams get to 40, 50 in no time. I think we need to improve in that area," admitted man of the series Pollard.

On Simmons, he added: "We love to see him in that mindset, he's a little guy but he packs a punch."

Put into bat, Ireland raced to 50-0 off just 3.3 overs with openers Kevin O'Brien (top scoring with 36) and Paul Stirling again getting their team off to a storming start.

However, Pollard dismissed O'Brien after the Irishman hit his runs off only 18 balls with Bravo then accounting for Stirling (11).

Stirling had made a career-best 95 in Grenada after sharing an opening stand of 154 with O'Brien.

Ireland were still well-placed at 74-2 but lost their last eight wickets for just 64 runs despite the efforts of skipper Andy Balbirnie who made 28 from 23 balls.

"We were outclassed today but if you lose wickets in clusters, that doesn't help," said Balbirnie.

"We will take positive from this series. The guys will learn from it ahead of the World Cup."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lendl Simmons West Indies West Indies vs Ireland West Indies vs Ireland T20 series WI vs Ireland final T20 West Indies vs Ireland final T20
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp