NZ's Ross Taylor hope to dominate India in home conditions

India, on the other hand, will go into the five T20, three ODI and two-Test series, on the back of resounding home ODI series victory over Australia.

Ross Taylor

New Zealand's Ross Taylor (Photo | Twitter @ICC)

By PTI

AUCKLAND: The drubbing that New Zealand got from Australia still fresh in his mind, batsman Ross Taylor is hoping that the Black Caps will turn it around on home turf when they take on India in the upcoming limited-overs and Test series.

New Zealand lost the Test series 0-3 to their Trans-Tasmanian rivals recently.

"We were completely outplayed in all facets of the game throughout the whole series (against Australia) but now we're back on home soil and India will be a totally different opposition," Taylor was quoted as saying by the local media here after a practice session.

"They're the No.1 team in the world, but we're obviously in conditions that we know, so let's get through the white-ball phase first before we get on to talking about that (Tests)," Taylor added.

India's New Zealand tour will begin with the T20 series in Auckland from Friday. It will be followed by ODIs and Tests.

The New Zealand batsman also talked about the challenge all cricketing sides will face in Australia when they host the T20 World Cup later this year.

"It's the first time a T20 World Cup is there and you watch the Big Bash, there are big boundaries so you are going to have to skin the cat differently than how you play in New Zealand and other parts of the world," he said.

