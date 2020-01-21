Home Sport Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh to coach Aussie bushfire relief match

India's Tendulkar and Windies fast bowler Walsh will coach teams skippered by Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting respectively.

Published: 21st January 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Courtney Walsh

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Courtney Walsh (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SYDNEY: Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach star-studded teams in a charity match to raise funds for victims of Australia's bushfires, organisers said Tuesday.

The former Test captains are the latest players to come out of retirement for the appeal, joining Aussie greats Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke and Shane Watson.

India's Tendulkar and Windies fast bowler Walsh will coach teams skippered by Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting respectively. Steve Waugh and Australian coach Justin Langer will also have non-playing roles. 

"We are absolutely honoured to be welcoming Sachin and Courtney back to Australia where they both enjoyed a lot of success as players, and we can't wait to have them involved," said Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts.

The February 8 game will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Big Bash League final, with match profits and funds raised to go to the Australian Red Cross.

Cricket Australia has also injected Aus $2 million (US$1.38 million) into a fund to assist community cricket clubs impacted by the fires, which have killed 29 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes in recent months. 

Sports stars have stumped up memorabilia and cash in recent weeks to help the relief effort.

Earlier this month, Warne's "baggy green" cap, awarded to Test players on their debut, sold at auction for more than Aus$1 million (nearly $700,000) with all funds aiding victims.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams gave her US$43,000 WTA Auckland Classic winners' cheque to a bushfire relief fund, while an exhibition match featuring Roger Federer and other top players in Melbourne raised money ahead of this week's Australian Open.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Courtney Walsh Sachin Tendulkar Aussie bushfire relief
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp