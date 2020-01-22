Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23: Jaganath Sinivas’ 7-for restricts Mumbai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: RS Jaganath Sinivas’ 7/91 helped Tamil Nadu restrict Mumbai to 235 on Day 1 of their Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match being played in Mumbai. The visitors were 64 for no loss at stumps. Brief scores: Mumbai 235 (Minad P Manjrekar 61, Vaibhav Kalamkar 40, RS Jaganath Sinivas 7/91) vs Tamil Nadu 64/0 (D Gauri Sankar 41 n.o).

Arun, Aashish shine S Arun’s 70 and R Aashish Kumar’s five-wicket haul powered Kancheepuram to a 39- run win over Dindigul in the TNCA inter-district T20 tournament for the SS Rajan Trophy.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 148/6 in 20 ovs (S Arun 70) bt Dindigul 109/9 in 20 ovs (R Aashish Kumar 5/18). Pudukottai 53 in 19.1 ovs (A Dhanraj 4/8) lost to Namakkal 54/0 in 8.5 ovs (N Suresh 39 n.o). Tiruchirapalli 101/7 in 20 ovs (Jash Kankaria 3/18) lost to Coimbatore 104/4 in 16.1 ovs (K Mani Bharathy 52 n.o, S Sujay 30).

VDS Jain champs Sri

VDS Jain Higher Secondary School of Thiruvannamalai won the overall title at the MOP Vaishnav College for Women state-level inter-school athletic meet for girls held Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. SBOA MHSS bagged the runners- up award.

E Ramya of Sri VDS Jain Higher Secondary was adjudged the best athlete in the super senior category. S Ruthika of Good Shepherd MHSS was the best in the senior category.

The two-day event saw 600 students from 10 cities vie for top honours. Dr IV Manivannan of University of Madras was the chief guest and gave away the prizes to successful participants.