Home Sport Cricket

It hurts to play for India!

Dhawan and Ishant join growing list of injured players as team leaves for NZ with concerns over combination

Published: 22nd January 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

India's Shikhar Dhawan uses a sling to rest his arm during the presentation ceremony after their win in the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore.

India's Shikhar Dhawan uses a sling to rest his arm during the presentation ceremony after their win in the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (Photo | AP)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day India reached Auckland for a 43-day tour of New Zealand that includes five T20Is, three ODIs and two World Test Championship matches, they received two updates which wouldn’t please them.

Although the news of Shikhar Dhawan missing the T20I and ODI series wouldn’t have come as a surprise, the ankle injury suffered by Ishant Sharma which needs a few weeks of rest puts him in serious doubt for the Test series.

On Monday, before they departed from Bengaluru, Team India were sweating over Ishant’s injury, which he suffered during Day 2 of Delhi’s Ranji fixture against Vidarbha. On Tuesday, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association secretary Vinod Tihara gave an update.

“Ishant Sharma’s MRI report shows a Grade 3 ankle tear and it is serious. He has been advised six weeks of rest and rehabilitation. Six weeks is the maximum but a minimum of three weeks is a must,” he said.

ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand series - Sanju Samson​ replaces Shikhar Dhawan in T20 team

While the pacer is likely to head for the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation, he is racing against time to be fit for the Test series starting on February 21.

Although India have Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav for the Tests, Ishant’s absence would be a big blow as he has evolved into one of the most reliable bowlers, capable of getting breakthroughs with the new ball and the old. If he doesn’t recover, Umesh will be the third seamer, but it might increase the workload on Bumrah and Shami.

The two were on Tuesday included in the squads for ODIs and there is a possibility that India will be forced to rotate them in the limited overs so that they remain fresh for the Tests. In the last month, the team has lost Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya to injuries and the addition of Dhawan and Ishant only adds to their owes.

ALSO READ: BCCI asks Wriddhiman Saha to skip Ranji Trophy game ahead of New Zealand tour

There were indications from the Indian camp before departing that Bumrah has to be managed carefully and if need be, they are willing to rest him for one of the Tests. But it remains to be seen how they go about it.  

There are injury concerns over Wriddhiman Saha too. The wicketkeeper, since fracturing his finger during the day-night Test against Bangladesh, hasn’t featured in any match in the last two months. Although he was supposed to play the ongoing round of Ranji fixtures, it is understood that he hasn’t recovered fully and hasn’t been cleared to play by the NCA. Instead, he will join the India A team in New Zealand for the second four-day match starting on February 7.

Samson, Shaw in squad

In place of Dhawan, India have named Sanju Samson as his replacement in T20Is and Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the ODI team for the first time, his first recall to the national set-up since he was suspended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand T20 series India vs New Zealand ODI series India vs New Zealand series
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp