New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor says T20Is against India to test our bowling depth

The Kiwis have won four out of the five T20Is they have played at home against India, including a 2-1 series win last year.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AUCKLAND: New Zealand will be heavily dependent on experienced Tim Southee along with spinners Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi for the World T20 but two other pacers -- Trent Boult (hand injury) and Lockie Ferguson (calf injury) are also eyeing to make a comeback for the showpiece event. Kiwi star batter Ross Taylor feels the upcoming series with India will be a perfect platform for the pacers to showcase their skills and newcomers will have a chance to prove themselves.

"Probably right from the Sri Lanka series and England the focus has been on the World Cup," Taylor was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah and co got 'ammunition' to trouble New Zealand, feels Sachin Tendulkar​

"It will be different conditions in Australia but getting those combinations, trying a few different guys out, obviously a few injuries as well which changes the dynamic of the side, but tests the depth and gives guys opportunities which bodes well for competition for spots," he added.

"It's the first time a T20 World Cup is there and you watch the Big Bash, there are big boundaries so you are going to have to skin the cat differently than how you play in New Zealand and other parts of the world," Taylor said.

ALSO READ: India pacer Ishant Sharma advised six-week rest, out of New Zealand tour

Kane Williamson, who missed the series against England with a hip problem, has returned to captain the team. The Kiwis have won four out of the five T20Is they have played at home against India, including a 2-1 series win last year.

Taylor looked confident that his side will be able to put up a better showing in the two Tests against Virat Kohli's men.

"It didn't go as we would have liked, we were completely outplayed in all three facets of the game," he said.

