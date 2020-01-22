Quinton de Kock named South Africa ODI captain, five debutants in squad to face England

By IANS

JOHANNESBURG: Quinton de Kock was on Tuesday officially announced as South Africa's new ODI captain. He will lead a squad featuring five debutants in the Proteas' upcoming ODI series against England.

"We all know the quality of the player that Quinton de Kock has grown to become. Over the years, we have watched him grow in confidence and become one of the top ODI wicketkeeper batsmen in the world," CSA (Cricket South Africa) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by the board.

Test captain and former ODI skipper Faf du Plessis remains out of the team. He had been dropped for South Africa's series in India and his last ODI was against Australia at the end of an underwhelming 2019 World Cup campaign.

South Africa squad for England ODIs: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks,Temba Bavuma,Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi,Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan,Kyle Verreynne