Home Sport Cricket

Quinton de Kock named South Africa ODI captain, five debutants in squad to face England

Quinton de Kock will lead the South African team featuring five debutants for the upcoming ODI series against England.

Published: 22nd January 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

South Africa's new ODI captain Quinton de Kock

South Africa's new ODI captain Quinton de Kock (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

JOHANNESBURG: Quinton de Kock was on Tuesday officially announced as South Africa's new ODI captain. He will lead a squad featuring five debutants in the Proteas' upcoming ODI series against England.

"We all know the quality of the player that Quinton de Kock has grown to become. Over the years, we have watched him grow in confidence and become one of the top ODI wicketkeeper batsmen in the world," CSA (Cricket South Africa) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by the board.

ALSO READ: Jonty Rhodes rues decay of domestic structure in South Africa

Test captain and former ODI skipper Faf du Plessis remains out of the team. He had been dropped for South Africa's series in India and his last ODI was against Australia at the end of an underwhelming 2019 World Cup campaign.

South Africa squad for England ODIs: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks,Temba Bavuma,Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi,Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan,Kyle Verreynne

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Africa vs England South Africa vs England ODI series Quinton de Kock  South Africa cricket team
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp