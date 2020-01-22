Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha set daunting last-day task for Delhi

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Defending champions Vidarbha, led by a Ganesh Satish century, gave Delhi a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat at the end of Day 3 of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy encounter at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground here on Tuesday.

The visiting side finished their second innings at 330 for 3, setting a target of 347 for Delhi. Apart from Satish, Ramaswamy Sanjay (57) and Akshay Wadkar (70 off 82 balls) got half-centuries.

This was Satish’s 15th first-class ton and he scored an even 100 off 92 balls which included 11 boundaries as well as two lusty blows for six.

The two were the only ones hit in the match so far. His unbroken fourth-wicket stand with Wadkar contributed 148 runs to the total. Both the batsmen went for their shots after tea to try and get as many runs as possible. Wadkar hit seven boundaries in his knock.

Faiz Fazal (43 off 68 balls) and Sanjay (57 off 153 balls) got them off to a decent start. It was important for the visitors to try and bat out the initial period without losing any wickets.

The ball did a bit in the opening exchanges but the pitch got slower as the day went by, making it easy for the batsmen to score runs. Highest scorer in the first innings, Wasim Jaffer (40) could have made the hosts pay a price but he went for an unnecessary shot which resulted in him losing his wicket.

As soon as Satish reached his hundred, Vidarbha made a sporting declaration. It was a great sight as both batsmen present at the crease raised their hands in jubilation when Satish reached the milestone. Without Ishant Sharma, who suffered a Grade 3 tear in his left ankle, the Delhi bowling was listless.

Simarjeet Singh (0/68 in 17 overs) tried to bend his back but the slowness of the track allowed the batsmen enough time to react. The only slow bowlers in Delhi’s rank were the friendly seam-up stuff from Nitish Rana and part-time off-spin from Lalit Yadav, both of whom picked up a wicket each.

“Without Ishant, it obviously helped us a lot. Our plan was to bat carefully in the first session before trying to accelerate as the day went by. After tea, both me and Wadkar went for our strokes. now the plan is to ensure we go on to win this match,” Satish said.

At stumps, Delhi were 10/0 with Kunal Chandela (2 n.o) and Hiten Dalal (8 n.o) at the crease. The entire batting department will have to play out of their skins if they are to avoid defeat, which looks like the most likely outcome. A loss will dent Delhi’s hopes of progressing while Vidarbha will be in the driver’s seat with regards to qualifying.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 179 & 330/3 dec (Satish 100 n.o, Wadkar 70 n.o, Sanjay 57) vs Delhi 163 & 10/0.