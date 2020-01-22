Rohit Sharma backs Indian colts to bring back Under-19 World Cup trophy

By IANS

AUCKLAND: Star India opener Rohit Sharma has wished luck to the Under-19 Indian team currently participating in the World Cup and is hoping that the Priyam Garg-led side will be able to defend the title and "bring it back".

"Best wishes to the under-19 cricket team in South Africa. They are already off to a great start, hope they can defend the title and bring it back," Rohit said in a tweet.

India, led by Priyam Garg, have qualified for the Super League quarter-finals after a stunning ten-wicket victory over Japan in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

The four-time champions will next take on New Zealand on Friday. India won the last U-19 World Cup in 2018 under the captaincy of Prithvi Shaw.

The senior team led by Virat Kohli, meanwhile, has reached New Zealand for their long tour which starts with a five-match T20I series at the Eden Park on Friday.