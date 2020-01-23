Home Sport Cricket

Have more money than your hair on head: Shoaib Akhtar tells Virender Sehwag

In a video posted on his official Youtube channel, Akhtar said that he has more money than Sehwag's hair on his head.

Published: 23rd January 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar. (Photo | AFP)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Shoaib Akhtar has dismissed Virender Sehwag's claim that the former Pakistani speedster lavishes praise on the Indian team because "it makes business".

In a video posted on his official Youtube channel, Akhtar said that he has more money than Sehwag's hair on his head.

"I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar."

Akhtar's comments come after an old video of 2016 resurfaced on social media in which Sehwag said the former Pakistani fast bowler praises arch-rivals India as it "makes a quick buck".

During the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, Akhtar had anaylsed each and every match and had praised Virat Kohli's men after they emerged victorious coming back from behind and winning the three-match series 2-1.

Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticised them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia," Akhtar said.

"Just tell me one Pakistan Youtuber who does not praise India when their team does well. Ramiz Raja, Shahid Afridi and others all praise the Indian side when they do well. Tell me one thing, isn't it right that the Men in Blue are in fact the number one side in the world, isn't it right that Kohli is the number one batsman in the world.

"I do not understand what problem people have when I am giving my opinion on matters related to cricket. I have played for Pakistan for 15 years. I am not famous for just doing the Youtube thing. I was the fastest bowler in the world," he added.

Akhtar, popularly known as the Rawalpindi Express, is the fastest bowler ever in the history of cricket.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar Virender Sehwag
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp