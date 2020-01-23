Home Sport Cricket

Two changes in Tamil Nadu squad for Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, Saurashtra

B Aparajith will lead a 15-member Tamil Nadu squad against Baroda and Saurashtra in the next two rounds of the Ranji Trophy.

Tamil Nadu skipper B Aparajith

Tamil Nadu skipper B Aparajith

By Express News Service

The state selection committee has made two changes to the team that played against Railways. Abhishek Tanwar and K Vignesh have been included in place of R Ashwin and Pradosh Ranjan Paul. Ashwin is not available due to his BCCI commitments, while Paul has been dropped.

Squad: B Aparajith (c), Abhinav Mukund (vc), Dinesh Karthik, L Suryapprakash, Kaushik Gandhi, B Indrajith, N Jagadeesan (wk), R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, Abhishek Tanwar, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Mukunth, K Vignesh.

TN U-23 need 209 to win

Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Sinivas and L Kiran Akash took three wickets each to help Tamil Nadu bundle out Mumbai for 126 in their second essay in a CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Mumbai. Needing 209 to win, Tamil Nadu were 31/3 in the second innings.

Brief scores: Mumbai 235 & 126 (Tanush Kotian 58 n.o, L Kiran Akash 3/39, R Sonu Yadav 3/33, RS Jaganath Sinivas 3/39) vs Tamil Nadu 153 (D Gauri Sankar 53, Minad Manjrekar 3/54, Anjdeep Lad 3/21) and 31/3.

Guru cracks ton

S Guru Raghavendran’s unbeaten 100 came in handy for Erode to hammer Dharmapuri by 98 runs in the TNCA inter-district T20 tournament for the SS Rajan Trophy in Vellore.

Brief scores: Ramanathapuram 107/8 in 20 ovs (K Mari Selvam 32, T Deeparasu 3/21) lost to Villupuram 110/3 in 16 ovs (V Sakthivel 33, M Sridhar Raj 32 n.o). Erode 160/6 in 20 ovs (S Guru Raghavendran 100 n.o) bt Dharmapuri 68/9 in 20 ovs (Surya  Prakash Subramaniam 4/7, Muralidharan Shanmugham 3/6).

