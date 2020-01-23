Two changes in Tamil Nadu squad for Ranji Trophy match against Baroda, Saurashtra

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Aparajith will lead a 15- member Tamil Nadu squad against Baroda and Saurashtra in the next two rounds of the Ranji Trophy.

The state selection committee has made two changes to the team that played against Railways. Abhishek Tanwar and K Vignesh have been included in place of R Ashwin and Pradosh Ranjan Paul. Ashwin is not available due to his BCCI commitments, while Paul has been dropped.

Squad: B Aparajith (c), Abhinav Mukund (vc), Dinesh Karthik, L Suryapprakash, Kaushik Gandhi, B Indrajith, N Jagadeesan (wk), R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, Abhishek Tanwar, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Mukunth, K Vignesh.

TN U-23 need 209 to win

Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Sinivas and L Kiran Akash took three wickets each to help Tamil Nadu bundle out Mumbai for 126 in their second essay in a CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match in Mumbai. Needing 209 to win, Tamil Nadu were 31/3 in the second innings.

Brief scores: Mumbai 235 & 126 (Tanush Kotian 58 n.o, L Kiran Akash 3/39, R Sonu Yadav 3/33, RS Jaganath Sinivas 3/39) vs Tamil Nadu 153 (D Gauri Sankar 53, Minad Manjrekar 3/54, Anjdeep Lad 3/21) and 31/3.

Guru cracks ton

S Guru Raghavendran’s unbeaten 100 came in handy for Erode to hammer Dharmapuri by 98 runs in the TNCA inter-district T20 tournament for the SS Rajan Trophy in Vellore.

Brief scores: Ramanathapuram 107/8 in 20 ovs (K Mari Selvam 32, T Deeparasu 3/21) lost to Villupuram 110/3 in 16 ovs (V Sakthivel 33, M Sridhar Raj 32 n.o). Erode 160/6 in 20 ovs (S Guru Raghavendran 100 n.o) bt Dharmapuri 68/9 in 20 ovs (Surya Prakash Subramaniam 4/7, Muralidharan Shanmugham 3/6).