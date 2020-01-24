India win toss, opt to field in first T20 International against New Zealand

By PTI

AUCKLAND: India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field in the first T20 International against New Zealand here on Friday.

India come into the series after a 2-1 triumph over Australia in a home ODI assignment last week.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, K L Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(C), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett.